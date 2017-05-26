Xtreme Clean & Maintenance Co. / GT Beer ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal Tournament…Georgetown, Linden renew rivalry tonight; Lucky fans to benefit from giveaways

Latest update May 26th, 2017 12:55 AM
Today marks the commencement of the Xtreme Clean & Maintenance Co. / GT Beer ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal Tournament which is being staged at the National Gymnasium. The tournament which is anticipated to provide fans with another opportunity to witness the exciting brand of indoor football will see twenty-four of the top teams in the format battle over eight (8) days for prize monies totaling in excess of $1million.
The winning team will receive $500,000, while second, third and fourth placed finishers are set to collect $200,000, $100,000 and $50,000 respectively. Headlining opening night action is the perennial powerhouse of indoor futsal Sparta Boss who go up against West back Road in the final fixture of the night.
However, before this encounter, the clash that features Sophia and Linden’s Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ champion Dave & Celena is predicted to produce fireworks, especially with the usual Georgetown versus Linden rivalry for bragging rights at stake.
These two communities have long battled each other for supremacy in sports and this encounter will no doubt be used to reinforce that contention. West Demerara Guinness champion Shpwstoppers takes on a resurgent Tiger Bay unit that is searching to restore their reputation as being one of the best teams in the shorter format.
On the other hand, Showstoppers will be aiming to send a strong message to all contenders that they are a force to be reckoned with so fans can look forward to a pulsating encounter. The first game is another tough one for both Beterverwagting ‘A’ and Agricola Champion Boys.
These two teams have been improving rapidly and choosing a winner in this skirmish is proving to be a difficult undertaking. All the matchups should give the tournament the ideal start which is to entertain fans and to put on display the customary skills and speed that are the main characteristics of the format.
Reserve teams Buxton Diamond and Camp Street All Stars will play for a place in the main draw. Meanwhile, every night two lucky fans will have the opportunity to kick to win one pennyweight of gold each or its equivalent, while several other novelty events will allow patrons to win prizes.
Below are the fixtures for the first two nights.
Tonight’s round of matches:
Agricola vs BV-A-19:00rs
Festival City vs Albouystown-19:30hrs
Sophia vs Dave and Celena All-Stars-20:00hrs
Showstoppers vs Tiger Bay-20:30hrs
Broad Street vs Kitty-21:00hrs
Sparta Boss vs West Back Road-21:30hrs
Tomorrow’s fixtures:
Tucville vs Melanie-19:00hrs
Plaisance vs Alexander Village-19:30hrs
Bent Street vs Campbellville-20:00hrs
North East La Penitence vs Future Stars-20:30hrs
West Front Road ‘Gold is Money’ vs North Ruimveldt-21:00hrs
Back Circle vs Globe Yard-21:30hrs
