Special Maximum Sports TV show on tonight

Maximum Sports Combat & Strength TV sports programme celebrates its third anniversary with a special two-hour edition tonight on NCN from 21:05hrs. The programme’s motto is “Encouraging a healthy nation through Sports” and has made a tremendous impact in raising the awareness for contact Sports by highlighting their accomplishments.

The weekly TV programme has featured almost all local athletes, personalities, Schools, Gyms, Clubs, Federations and Associations which fall under the umbrella of Combat & Strength Sports which are Boxing, Martial Arts, Powerlifting, Weightlifting, Bodybuilding, Arm-wrestling, and Rugby.

The Host and Executive Producer is Max Massiah and he utilises his experience as a University of Guyana Centre of Communication Studies Certificate holder of “Television Production” and being involved in Bodybuilding and Weight Training for over 35 years in the hosting of his programme.

Massiah is a (GBA) certified Boxing Coach, Judge, Referee and a third degree Black belt Martial Artist who was inducted twice into the Legends of Martial Arts Hall-of-Fame. The “EXPO 11 Masters of Martial Arts” was also conferred on him in April of 2017 in the USA.

On tonight’s programme the host will feature Guyana’s best achievers, with the usual unexpected videos and key moments during previous editions in the last three years.