Kan man Duprey come back again

Nicodemus was a man. Duprey resemble him. According to de Bible, this was a man who sneak in like a thief in de night to cause mischief.

Duprey is de man who did own Clico and when Clico collapse about eight years ago he slip out Guyana just like de thief in de night. To this day Clico still owe de taxpayers over US$40 million.

NIS, GAWU, NBS is among some of de people he owe. He bankrupt people because he was a con artist running a Ponzi scheme.

Dem boys seh if you don’t understand what is a Ponzi scheme, is a case of a man tekking money from one set of people and promise dem big interest. Then you pay off that first set of people de interest by taking money from another set of people.

De news start to spread and he tek another set of money from de third set to pay only de interest to de second and de first set and that is how de scheme keep expanding and de money rolling over and over.

De scheme got to collapse, because he only paying interest to some and having a good time wid de capital.

De man suh smart that he kan de whole Caribbean region. Then he come to Guyana and he kan Jagdeo and all ee friends dem.

De interest sweeten Jagdeo and that is how Jagdeo give way de whole NIS money. He even tackle de New Building Society and knock off Arjoon because he refuse to break de law to give de kan man Duprey de money.

After eight years nobody didn’t hear nutten bout Duprey. Dem boys think he deh in jail wid Stanford and Madoff. After all, dem is all birds of a feather. Dem is de Ponzi boss of de world.

But Duprey was not in any jail. As a matter of fact de man was having a good time at de Pegasus Poolside last night.

Dem boys was having a drink celebrating Uncle Adam national award when dem spot Duprey.

When dem talk to him he tell dem how he come to help Guyana manage de oil. He also tell people how he got a very good relationship wid Soulja Bai and Run Jattan.

Is when dem boys hear that dem seh this time Duprey gun run wid de whole of de ExxonMobil, de oil field and Guyana.

Talk half and keep yuh eyes pun pun Duprey. Hold yuh pocket.