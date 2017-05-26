INDEPENDENCE DAY MESSAGES

On May 26, 1966 Guyana gained its independence from British rule. Today, Kaieteur News joins the rest of the nation in celebrating 51 years of Independence.

PEOPLE’S NATIONAL CONGRESS/REFORM

As we celebrate the 51st Anniversary of Guyana’s Independence, the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) salutes all Guyanese, both here at home and our brothers and sisters in the Diaspora, on our achievement of yet another year as a politically independent people and country.

The political developments of the past two years have opened new avenues for the forging of a new democratic culture so necessary for the achievement of real independence and social progress in our country.

Our Party is confident that if as a nation we can build a truly, inclusive political culture in which all stakeholders are allowed to play a meaningful role and which can create an enabling environment for the orderly development of the nation, we can look forward to a future that is politically successful, economically self-sustaining and culturally rewarding.

The PNCR pledges to work with all responsible and reliable forces whose aim is to forge social cohesion and national unity. We believe that working together we can ameliorate the many known problems which have bedeviled our country and stymied our development.

The PNCR is proud of our record in government and the important role that our Party and our Founder Leader, Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham played in our country’s struggle for independence.

Happy 51st Independence, Guyana!

***

PEOPLE’S PROGRESSIVE PARTY

The independence anniversary of any nation is a time for both celebrations and reflection. As we celebrate this 51st Independence Anniversary, we must celebrate and salute the sacrifices and struggles of our leaders and forebears who toiled indomitably to win, firstly, internal self-government and ultimately, political independence from our colonial masters after centuries of brutal slavery, servitude and exploitation by foreign forces.

The PPP is proud of the leading role it played in this struggle.

It is also a time for us to reflect upon the type of society and country that those who fought so relentlessly to liberate us from colonial rule, wanted to build and fashion for our future generations; and, to engage in a national introspection in order to examine, whether as a people and nation, we have achieved those objective and realized those dreams.

It is only by engaging in such self-examination, that we can be able to measure our progress, recognize our strengths, identify our weaknesses and appreciate our challenges – all of which are so necessary for our future advancement as a people.

The PPP has done this self-examination and wishes to acknowledge that although we have implemented transformative changes in Guyana during our tenure in office we have to persevere even more, to bring greater ethnic, religious and class unity among our people; we have to toil even harder, to bring greater economic and social prosperity to this land and we have to dedicate even more energies, to improve our system of government, strengthen our democratic institutions and enhance the rights and freedoms of our people, if we are to realize the aspirations and goals of our independence architects.

The PPP takes this opportunity once again to recommit ourselves to those independence ideals and pledge to continue to work selflessly with our people as they traverse along that path to achieve them.

***

SOCIAL COHESION MINISTER, DR. GEORGE NORTON

Fifty-one years ago, our beautiful country; Guyana finally broke free of the chains of British rule by gaining political independence, allowing us to manage our own affairs. This day, each year, remains one of our most significant observances.

Guyanese throughout the length and breadth of the country stand in solidarity today in observing this milestone, which was only attained through the hard work and sacrifices of our forebears.

It is important that we remember and recognise all those persons, who played a role in fighting for our Independence, including the late former Presidents Dr. Cheddi Jagan, Mr. Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham, Mrs. Janet Jagan, the first man in British Guiana to formalise labour negotiations, the late Mr. Hubert Nathaniel Critchlow, late trade unionist, Mr. Jocelyn Hubbard, the late Pandit Reepu Daman Persaud, former Minister of Agriculture.

It is because of their hard work and that of many other persons that we are able to chart our own destiny. However, with this right, as is widely expressed, there are responsibilities. Our main responsibility as a people is to continually move Guyana’s development forward with the same resoluteness as our ancestors.

Guyana has come a long way and we have even further to go. If we tackle head-on the challenges before us in unity we can overcome them sooner. We cannot have greater unity if we do not respect each other, embrace our diversities and demonstrate tolerance when confronted by our differences.

The Ministry of Social Cohesion endeavours to take the lead in this vital process of nationhood by nurturing individual and community relationships towards building a more unified country.

As we celebrate the 51st Anniversary of our Independence, let us reflect on our achievements to date and resolve to move forward with all others in a spirit of shared nationhood as we endeavour to further realise our national motto: “One People, One Nation, One Destiny”.

Let us also use this celebration to display, as best as we can, our national pride, as we must be proud of who we are as a people.

Happy 51st Independence Anniversary to all of Guyana!

***

GUYANA TRADES UNION CONGRESS

The Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) joins with all Guyanese, home and abroad, in observing the nation’s 51st birth anniversary. As this event is being marked, in whatever form, it is important not to lose sight of the fact that freedom was not achieved without pains and sacrifices.

From the earliest struggle against slavery, indentureship and colonization the people have displayed the propensity for intolerance against systems of domination. This inherent strain must not only be zealously proclaimed but equally demonstrated in the face of any threat to deny us our freedom.

Acts by foreign forces to undermine our sovereignty and territorial integrity through contempt for the Laws of Guyana and the coveting of our lands must be strenuously resisted. These acts represent other forms of whittling away at our freedom and depriving us the reward of a well fought battle. Internally, our forebears’ quest to forge a nation’s mighty soul and construct its frame, respecting of our diverse strains must not only be celebrated in remembrance but also in enactment.

No Guyanese, irrespective of diversity, must ever be made to feel not a part of this society. The social, economic, cultural and political rights and freedoms our ancestors fought for are meant to be for the beneficiary of all.

GTUC reminds all that freedom is not free. Freedom requires eternal vigilance and sacrifice not only to protect and defend the gains/achievements, but also to deepen, strengthen, and where possible, expand.

As a proud contributor to this nation’s fight for self-determination, GTUC calls on all Guyanese to preserve and persevere. Guyana belongs to all her sons and daughters and remains ours to guard and build. There must be no relenting of our duty in executing this noble task and calling.

Happy anniversary!

***

GUYANA AGRICULTURAL AND GENERAL WORKERS UNION

As Guyana celebrates fifty-one (51) years as an independent state, the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) is pleased to join with all Guyanese to celebrate this landmark anniversary in our history.

We need to recall, at this time, that there was near absolute consensus amongst our then leaders that we needed to shed the Constitutional and other chains with which we were then wrapped. Independence brought us and we joyfully welcomed our new status as citizens of Guyana, no longer colonial subjects tied to a ”mother” country. It also brought heavy responsibilities to safeguard and deepen our newly-won freedom and to ensure a prosperous future.

The onus was now ours to chart our own course and it was recognized it needed to be strengthened by economic independence and social justice. Those objectives had to be our guide as a people. They had to be attained and sustained.

GAWU feels certain that the attainment of Independence, which we fought for, motivated the social and economic progress of our country and was a decisive turning point for our all-round development. There are successes in several fields nationally and at the international level our country has earned recognition and respect.

Our democratic culture which resurfaced over twenty (20) years ago, still, today faces new challenges and threats. Notwithstanding, the trials and setbacks the nation experienced and, most likely will face, we cannot deny the very many significant achievements as we overcame the negative legacy of colonialism.

GAWU is aware that several key objectives are yet to be reached. One of these is our economic sovereignty which we see as crucial to safeguard our political independence especially in the context and circumstances that we see unfolding in today’s world.

The prospects for our country to grow and develop despite setbacks remain encouraging and we need to tackle the various tasks before us in a collective and united spirit. In this respect, our people, especially our working people needs to be encouraged and become involved in the decision-making levels of our society.

As we celebrate this historic anniversary, GAWU urges that we all recognize that we have a responsibility to let our democratic culture prevail. It is one of the strong strands that binds our nation and makes it united and free. Additionally, we share the belief that our independence will be secured and strengthened over time when every citizen is given to enjoy the fruits, benefits and opportunities of our collective efforts and work.

It is unfortunate to observe that our 51st Independence Anniversary finds us as a nation poised with further declining economic fortunes as the stage is being set to cut down the monumental sugar industry.

Happy Independence Anniversary to all Guyanese!