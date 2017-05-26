Housing Expo geared to reinvigorate construction sector

…some homes already purchased

The ‘Housing Solution 2017 and Beyond Exhibition’ which begins today appears to be the new answer to reinvigorating the housing and construction sector in Guyana. The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) will be unveiling a model village to Guyanese with a number of options as it relates to housing.

With 25,000 active applications within its system for house lots, the CH&PA has included in their housing solutions, condominiums and duplexes. A visit to the site yesterday by this publication showed work moving apace to ensure the model village is ready to give visitors a clear idea of government’s plan for housing.

Finishing touches were being made on the homes, and the electrical transmission and distribution system was being prepared to provide power to the homes during and after the exhibition.

The duplexes and condominiums are designed to house two families, with an eight-inch thick wall separating the two units. These houses are available to persons within the low, medium and high income bracket. Based on information received yesterday, some of the homes that were built for the exhibition have already been bought.

To complete the model homes, 14 contractors had been engaged with the agency to construct 10 low income, five moderate income and eight middle income houses. Further, persons will see six model duplexes and two single units.

It has been promised that these homes would be the best of quality. This is a soothing assurance since 200 turnkey homes which were constructed under the previous administration were poorly done. At that time, housing fell under the remit of former subject Minister, Irfaan Ali.

It was reported that approximately $400,000 had to be spent on each home to rectify all of the faults.

However, from the project it is expected that several spin-offs will be realised; for example, the provision of jobs to carpenters, labourers, masons and all other tradesmen. Further, the sector will be boosted by government diverting a US$30M loan from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

The money was initially allocated to upgrade and widen the Sheriff Street and Mandela Avenue thoroughfare. Moreover, with the affordable packages available to Guyanese to obtain one of these housing units, persons will be more inclined to source financing to make purchases.

This would mean more customers for lending agencies like commercial banks to benefit by issuing loans to Guyanese that satisfy their requirements.