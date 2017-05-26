Hand-in-Hand U-19 cricket starts Monday

The second annual Guyana Cricket Board’s (GCB) U-19 Hand in Hand Mutual Fire Insurance Company Limited Inter County Tournament is scheduled to commence on Monday with the 50-over format featuring defending champions Demerara against the National U-17s at Eve Leary and Berbice playing Essequibo at Everest.

Both the GCB and Hand-in-Hand views this tournament as an invaluable one, as it will facilitate preparation and selection of the Guyana U-19 team for the 2017 Regional U-19 50-over and three-day tournaments in July and August in St Kitts.

The 50-over final will be played on Friday June 2 at the Providence Stadium from 09:00hrs while the Three-Day format will commence from 10:00hrs on Tuesday June 6 and conclude on June 16. Following are the teams.

Demerara – Bhaskar Yadram (Captain) , Ronaldo Ali Mohamed (Vice Captain), Joshua Persaud, Raymond Perez, Navendra Persaud, Ramnarine Chetura, Richie Looknauth, Keshram Seyhodan, Stephon Wilson, Sagar Hatheramani, Dwayne Dick, Kishna Singh, Garvin Boodwah, Dambuka Nqgando, Darshan Persaud, Mark Jeffers, Kennard Moonsammy, Mark Ramsammy, Himanauth Dindyal, Omar Hossain (Manager), Rayon King (Coach), Dhanpaul (Assistant Coach).

Essequibo – Mark Williams, Sachin Persaud, Kurt Lovell, Adrian Campbell, Mark Ramsammy, Joshua Jones, Quentin Sampson, Beesham Moses, Leslie Allen, Sheldon Charles, Mahindra Persaud, Chanderpaul Mohabir, Kellin Davis, Joel Fortune, Azeem Habib, Looknauth Persaud (Manager), Andy Ramnarine (Coach).

Berbice – Adrian Sukwah, Kevin Sinclair, Sasenarine Sukhoo, Vermootoo Senwason, Javid Karim, Matthew Hardyal, Daniel Samaroo, Emmanuel Seecharran, Karan Arjpaul, Keith Simpson, Deon Sinclair, Sylus Tyndall, Raymond Vankenic, Steve Deonarine, Michael Newland (Manager), Adrian Amsterdam (Coach).

Guyana U-17 – Alex Algoo, Sachi Singh, Orlando Jailall, Junior Sinclair, Kevlon Anderson, Kevin Christian, Robin Williams, Lance Roberts, Alphius Bookie, Rajendra Singh, Nigel Deodat, Ashmead Nedd, Pradesh Balkishun, Kelvin Umroa, Mark Rankin, Gavon Schultz, Reyaz Khan, Qumar Torrington, Nazeer Mohamed (Manager), Orin Bailey (Coach).