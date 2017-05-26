Haitian man abandons children shortly after arriving in Guyana

A Haiti national is said to be on the run, having abandoned his two children moments after they disembarked a flight at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri.

The missing man has since been identified as Jacque Village, of Morisot Province, Haiti.

According to reports reaching this newspaper, the man disembarked a COPA Airlines flight at around 14:00 hours on Wednesday. He was accompanied by his two children, ages 11 and 12.

Kaieteur News understands that Reginel Cherisma, also a national of Haiti, picked up Village and his children at the airport in a private minibus. While travelling along the East Bank Highway en route to Georgetown, Village indicated to the minibus driver that he wished to urinate.

The driver obliged his passenger’s request and pulled over to the side of the road at Eccles, East Bank Demerara. The Haitian man then exited the minibus leaving his two children seated inside.

Moments later, the man was seen crossing the road; he was headed towards a gas station in the vicinity.

Not realising what was happening at the time, the driver beckoned to the man to return to the vehicle, but he just kept on walking.

Cherisma also tried to intervene to get the man back on the minibus. But he refused.

“All he said to me is I don’t want to take the bus anymore,” Cherisma told Kaieteur News.

He explained that Village was scheduled to stay at a guest house at Ogle until he met with his sister who was coming from French Guiana to meet him.

Cherisma is currently studying in Guyana. He said that he was assisting the man until he met with his sister.

“I really don‘t know much about him. His sister asked me to collect him at the airport and put him up at a hotel until she arrives in Guyana. I would help them because they are from Haiti … But now I’m hearing that he (Village) may have some mental problems. He does not speak English. We wish to find him because he has disappeared with all the documents (passports) and his children are left behind,” the concerned man stated.

Cherisma said that a report about the incident has been lodged at the Providence Police Station. The children were also left in the care of ranks at Providence.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jacque Village is urged to contact the nearest Police Station.