GT Beer is official brand for Xtreme Clean ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal tournament

Banks DIH Limited under its GT Beer Brand yesterday officially disclosed its sponsorship of the Xtreme Clean and Maintenance Co. Futsal Competition, scheduled to kick off tonight at National Gymnasium with six games beginning from 6pm.

Banks GT Beer became the main sponsor of the event that will be called Xtreme Clean/GT Beer ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal Competition. Banks DIH Communications Manager, Troy Peters indicated at the simple ceremony at Thirst Park yesterday that the company is “pleased” to be associated with the tournament.

“This is a format that we at Banks own and GT Beer can be called the ‘Champion of Champions’ of football in Guyana. We want to thank Xtreme Clean for having us as a part of this tournament. We are grateful to them a look forward to another successful tournament,” Peters said.

Managing Director of Xtreme Clean and Maintenance Co., Shanai Gomes was elated; expressing her gratitude to Banks DIH for partnering with the new company, she informed that their support is indicative of how far Xtreme Clean has come as an organisation.

Some of the country’s top Futsal teams will descend at the venue for the event that is set to kick off at 6pm each night; the tournament will continue tomorrow and Sunday. The other playing dates include June 6, 8 and 13 before semi-finals on June 15 and Finals on June 17.

Twenty four teams were invited to participate in the tournament. The winning team will win a whopping $500,000 (2 ½ ounces of gold) while second place takes home $200,000 (1 ounce of gold), third place $100,000 (½ ounce of gold) and fourth place $50,000; trophies will accompany all of the cash prizes. The MVP will also receive gold jewellery.

The proprietor of the Xtreme Clean and Maintenance Company informed that they have engaged all major stakeholders to make the event a possibility, including the Guyana Police Force, which will be providing security each night for the Futsal showdown.

In addition to the hefty cash prizes for the teams, there will be giveaways each night for patrons, who will have the opportunity to win pennyweights of gold through novelty activities such as the penalty kick and freestyle skill challenge.

Some of the other sponsors include Trophy Stall, Fasgrafix and Jefford’s Distribution and Sales; Giftland Distribution Store and FARMSUP Mining Investments Inc.