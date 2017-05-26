Latest update May 26th, 2017 12:48 AM

GRDB forensic audit probe… Deputy PS sacked

Sacked: Prema Roopnarine

The Ministry of Agriculture’s Deputy Permanent Secretary (Finance), Prema Roopnarine, has been sacked by the Public Service Ministry. This action follows recent developments in relation to the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB).

Ms Roopnarine was one of six persons slapped with fraud-related charges for failing to make a proper entry into a company ledger. She was placed on $500,000 bail.

When contacted, Permanent Secretary of the Public Service Ministry, Reginald Brotherson, said Ms Roopnarine’s services had been terminated on May 22nd. He said that she was a contract employee and there are clauses within her contract that cater for the latest move the ministry has taken.

The rice board has been under scrutiny after a forensic audit commissioned by the APNU+AFC government unearthed a number of irregularities at that entity.

Currently SOCU is conducting 45 separate investigations into the operations of the GRDB. The most recent charges against former General Manager of the GRDB Jagnarine Singh, General Secretary of the Rice Producers Association and former GRDB board member Dharamkumar Seeraj; Former Deputy General Manager Madanlall Ramraj; Former Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Amerindian Affairs and former GRDB Board member Nigel Dharamlall, Former General Manager of Guyana Oil Company and former GRDB board member Badrie Persaud, are as a result of two of those investigations being completed by SOCU.

