GCF to host third Points Race on Sunday

Latest update May 26th, 2017 12:55 AM
The nation’s leading cyclists are expected to be at it again this Sunday when the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) hosts its third Points Race for the year from Ocean View to the Abary Bridge and back to the place of origin.
Race time is 08:30hrs and registration is free. The following points would be awarded to the first 10 cyclists to cross the line, 15, 12, 10, 8, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, and 1. This would be reflected in all three categories; senior, junior and veterans.
Leading the points table is Jamal John who won both the previous races and he is followed by Andrew Hicks. Following is the list of riders and points: Jamal John (30), Andrew Hicks (20), Raphael Leung (13), Paul De Nobrega (12), Briton John (12), Hamza Eastman (10), Lear Nunes (10), Ian Jackson (4), Junior Niles (10), Dwayne Gibbs Jnr. (4), Jason Cameron (3), Eric Sankar (2), Ralph Williams (1), Everal Mundy (1).
