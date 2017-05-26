FYF organises Independence Day Inter- Gym boxing tournament

– Banks DIH Malta Supreme is main sponsor

Residents of Albouystown and its environs are assured of a treat when Coach of the Forgotten Youth Foundation (FYF), Sebert Blake, in collaboration with the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), presents the Independence Day Inter- Gym boxing tournament at the FYF Boxing Gym, Bel Air and James Streets, Albouystown at 16:00hrs tomorrow.

Boxers would be competing for honours in all four categories including Schoolboys, Junior, Youth and Elite. Organiser of the event, Sebert Blake, promises action packed duels since the boxers have been carefully selected and evenly matched.

Gyms expected to take part are Young Achievers, Harpy Eagles, Pocket Rocket of Linden, Vergenogen Gym of East Bank Essequibo, Rose Hall Gym of Berbice, Republicans and Impressive Youths Gym of Wakenaam.

Blake said that he was inspired to arrange the tournament in an effort to provide the young boxers an opportunity to enhance their skills outside of the GBA calendar of programmes.

Meanwhile several individuals have donated unselfishly towards the success of the tournament. Beverage giants, Banks DIH, also acquiesced to similar support and last Wednesday afternoon handed over the medals for the winners and runners up.

Mr. Blake accepted the gift from the company’s Events Manager, Mortimer Stewart and expressed gratitude to his benefactor. Mr. Stewart said that Banks DIH could always be relied on to support initiatives structured towards youth development.

He further wished the organisers well while urging the boxers to exhibit discipline even amidst the keen rivalry. Other sponsors are former world champion, Gairy St. Clair, Talk is Cheap Internet Café, Alexander Street, Kitty and Courts Guyana Ltd.