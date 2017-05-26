Latest update May 26th, 2017 12:55 AM

Fullbore shooters seeking to maximize training; Recorded shoots starts next month

May 26, 2017

Local marksmen are hoping that today the sun will shine to ensure that a full day of practice at the Timehri Rifle Range is had following a long layoff due to continued refurbishing of the Ranges for the Guyana National Rifle Association 150th Anniversary and West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council championships, here.

Local shooters are getting ready to be in tip top shape for the GuyanaNRA/West Indies Fullbore Championships here in October.

Fullbore Captain Mahendra Persaud has indicated that even whilst works are still ongoing, shooting will commence in a limited way at eth 300, 600 and 1000 yards ranges given the fact that they have been away from the targets for a few months.
He explained that with the opening up of the sides to extend the range it is anticipated that the wind will be stronger and with bigger changes.
“If it continues with its tricky nature it will be quite interesting to shoot on. We are limited to shooting at 300, 600 and 1,000 yards because those banks are well grassed and are almost ready for competition. However the plus is that the three ranges are the most difficult and mastering these will make shooting the others a bit easier.”
Shooting commenced on Sunday last but the day was shortened as a result of persistent rain.
“We will be focusing a lot on the not so accomplished shooters to improve their game further thus improving the team’s chances. We will be holding recorded shoots from June 4th and a Spoon shoot for both X and O class on June 25th. At the end of July a review of the performance by the shooters will be done and the programme prepared accordingly for the remainder of the year.”
Guyana will be defending their West Indies Short and Long Ranges titles when they welcome the Caribbean and other top shooting nations for the 150th Anniversary shoot in October, this year.

