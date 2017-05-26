Free medical outreach today and tomorrow at Dolphin Secondary

Latest update May 26th, 2017 12:48 AM
Arms of Care International from Georgia, USA, in collaboration with Freedom Life Ministries Inc. and the Ministry of Public Health, will be hosting a free medical outreach today, Friday 26th May and tomorrow, Saturday 27th, at the Dolphin Secondary School, Lot 4-6 Broad Street, Charlestown, Georgetown.
A team of five overseas medical doctors and nine nurses will be facilitating the initiative, complemented by ophthalmologists from the local health ministry.
A number of primary health care services will be conducted, such as screening for blood sugar, arthritis, hypertension tests, etc., as well as eye tests and the distribution of eyeglasses. Medication will also be dispensed by the trained professionals. The outreach will begin at 08:00 hrs (8am) daily.
