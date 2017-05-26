Five female convicts granted Presidential pardons

Five female convicts have been granted the Presidential Prerogative of Mercy by President David Granger, on the occasion of Guyana’s fifty-first Anniversary of Independence following recommendations by the Director of Prisons.

The women are 22-year-old Jenny Henry, 56-year-old Neeta Shamlall, 35-year-old Margo Gordon, 32-year-old Cleva France and 44-year-old Nesha Rambaran.

The recommendations were reviewed by Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams, and granted in accordance with Article 121 of the Constitution of Guyana, more particularly Articles 188, 189 and 190. The President granted free and full pardon to the five women, who were considered fit and proper to receive the Presidential Pardon.

In February, Granger also granted Presidential pardons to nine female inmates during the observance of the nation’s 47th Republic Anniversary.