Dolphin SSC makes donation to Region 8 flood victims

Dolphin Speed Swim Club (DSSC) yesterday made a timely donation to residents of Region 8 (Potaro-Siparuni) who are being affected by recent flooding there. Residents from a number of villages were forced to leave the area after their homes were washed away following heavy rainfall which led to the Ireng River overtopping its banks.
Among those villages affected are Sand Hill, Chenapau, Itabac, Kanapang and Kaibarupai. The club donated a quantity of food items and clothing to the residents and according to President of the club Paul Mahaica another donation will be made shortly.
Mahaica said that the club sympathises with the residents of Region 8 and thought it best to assist. He called on other businesses to lend support. Crystal Campbell of the Civil Defence Commission who accepted the hampers on behalf of residents expressed gratitude to members of the club.
