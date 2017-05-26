Crum-Ewing murder PI…Magistrate threatens to close case if ASP Caesar fails to show

City Magistrate Judy Latchman yesterday sent out a stern warning to the prosecution that if there’s a no show on the part of Police Witness, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mitchell Caesar, they would be left with no choice but to close their case.

Caesar has failed to show up to testify on three occasions which led to the adjournment in the matter. Special Prosecutor, Nigel Hughes was told by the Magistrate that he would have to close the case on June 5.

Yesterday Inspector Eon Jackson continued giving his testimony where he told the magistrate that he received a package from woman constable Brown, which he opened and examined the contents of the package.

Several minutes after Inspector Eon Jackson, a Prosecution Witness, began giving his evidence, Special Prosecutor Hughes told the court that Assistant Superintendant of Police Mitchell Caesar was at the hospital monitoring his blood pressure which had elevated beyond normal.

When the magistrate asked Rodrigues if he had a problem with the witness looking at the evidence, he replied, “Right now I deh in a boat sailing. I can’t change anything, what have to happen will happen. I just have to leave everything to God because when money pay you have to go down”.

Given the circumstance, the PI was once again adjourned by the magistrate until June 5.

The murder accused Regan Rodrigues, also known as ‘Grey Boy’ of Riverview, Ruimveldt, is currently on remand for the capital offence. According to reports, the bullet-riddled body of Courtney Crum-Ewing was found at Third Avenue, Diamond New Scheme East Bank Demerara on March 10, 2015.

Crum-Ewing was shot twice to the temple, once to the back of the head and twice to the stomach. The police statement had said that the political activist was accosted by four men in a car, one of whom discharged several rounds, hitting him about the body.

It was reported that the killer used a .32 pistol to execute Crum-Ewing. At the last court hearing ASP Caesar who is also the head of Major Crimes Investigations Unit, had been absent for the continuation of the matter.

ASP Caesar on April 28 had refused to continue testifying after Rodrigues began hurling a series of abusive remarks at him.

The police witness was instructed by the magistrate to step outside the courtroom while she and other court officials tried to calm Rodrigues down. But the senior police rank disobeyed the magistrate’s order and left the court compound.

When the orderly summoned his name thrice there was no response. The magistrate had condemned ASP Caesar for his conduct given the fact that he is a senior rank.

In 2015, Regan Rodrigues was charged and remanded to prison for the murder of the political activist. The charge was discharged earlier this year by Magistrate Latchman, due to insufficient evidence. However, in March the Director of Public Prosecutions ordered that the case be reopened for further taking of evidence from police witnesses and to rule on the voluntariness of all oral stamens made by the murder accused.