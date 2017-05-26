Conductors’ brawl leaves man without thumb

A conductor yesterday found himself in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan to answer to an unlawful wounding charge.

Devon Charles, 23, of 472 West Ruimveldt Housing Scheme, denied the allegation which stated that on May 20 at Stabroek, Georgetown, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Leon Hinds with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable or cause him actual bodily harm.

The defendant was represented by Attorney Paul Fung-a-Fat, who in his application to secure bail for his client told the court that on the day in question, his client and the virtual complainant (Hinds) had a disagreement and the virtual complainant attacked his client with a knife and his client responded with a cutlass.

Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore had no objection to bail being granted to the defendant. The prosecutor told the court that both parties are known to each other since they both operate on the East Ruimveldt Bus Park.

He further stated that on the day in question at the said bus park, the two men were involved in an argument which resulted in a scuffle and the victim suffered the worst of the attack.

The court heard that the victim received multiple lacerations to his head, an injury to the left side of his body, and his right thumb was severed.

Bail was granted in the sum of $90,000. Conditions to the bail are that the defendant must not go within 50 feet of the victim; the defendant must not have any communication with the victim, and he must lodge his passport at the Courts’ Registry.