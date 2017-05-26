Acting Chancellor heads list of 69 National Awardees

KN EDITOR-IN-CHIEF AMONG THREE JOURNALISTS HONOURED

Thirty-one women from various fields are among those who will be conferred with National Awards by President David Granger and the Government of Guyana on the occasion of the 51st Anniversary of Guyana’s Independence for their outstanding service and sterling contributions toward national development.

Leading the list of 69 awardees is Acting Chancellor of the Judiciary, Madame Yonette Decina Cummings-Edwards, who has been recognised with the Order of Roraima.

Madame Justice Edwards, who boasts an illustrious legal career that commenced in 1988, was sworn in to her current post on March 28, 2017. She served as a Judge on the Court of Appeal of Guyana for several years and is the second woman to be appointed to the position of Acting Chancellor of the Judiciary.

According to the Ministry of the Presidency, Acting Chief Justice, Madame Alison Roxane Mc Lean George, who was admitted to the Bar in October 1990, for service as a Senior State Counsel, Assistant Director of Public Prosecution, Deputy Director of Public Prosecution and Director of Public Prosecution, has been named among the recipients for the Cacique’s Crown of Honour, along with Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Ambassador Irwin La Rocque.

Environmental activist and pilot, Ms. Annette Arjoon-Martins, who has been a driving force in marine conservation and mangrove replanting projects, has been named as a recipient of the Golden Arrow of Achievement alongside Secretary-General of the Guyana Red Cross Society, Ms. Dorothy Fraser; Chief Librarian of the University of Guyana, Ms. Gwyneth George; Veteran Journalists, Mr. Adam Harris, Mr. Enrico Woolford and Ms. Julia Ann Johnson; General-Secretary of the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU), Ms. Coretta McDonald; Veterinarian, Dr. Karen Pilgrim; Veteran Educator, Ms. Gem Ann Rohlehr; Artist and Sculptor, Mr. Winslow Craig; and Human Resources Management and Organisational Development Specialist, Ms. Sandra Jones.

President David Granger has said that the conferring of national awards is recognised as a mechanism, provided under the Constitution of Guyana to give due national recognition to outstanding citizens. The regular conferral of national awards is a commitment made by President Granger.

Under the current administration 51 Guyanese women have already been conferred with national awards. In 2015, 19 women from a total of 53 received national awards. The Order of Roraima was received by one person; three received the Cacique’s Crown of Honour (CCH); seven received the Golden Arrow of Achievement (AA); five received the Medal of Service (MS) and three received the Disciplined Services Medal (DSM).

In October 2016, a total of 32 women received awards; four received the CCH, 14 the AA, 12 the MS and two received the DSM. A total of 86 individuals were conferred with awards. Additionally, 12 groups were conferred with the MS insignia on the occasion of Guyana’s 46th Republic Anniversary in February, earlier in 2016.

National Awards have been around for several years now. After several years without any announcement, it was restarted when the new administration took office in 2015.