Up to $15,000 in fines for non-conforming used tyres on imported vehicles

Latest update May 25th, 2017 12:59 AM
The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) yesterday announced that effective June 1, next, persons importing vehicles with used tyres, including the spare, and which do not conform to the stipulated standards set out following the recently amended laws, will be required to pay fines for each tyre not in conformity.
According to GRA, the category of motor vehicles for which the used tyres are restricted includes motor cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, pick-ups, buses and other similar vehicles. The restriction excludes heavy duty vehicles including trucks, lorries, vehicles used in the agricultural and industrial sector and special purpose vehicles.
The restriction on used tyres became effective on April 1, last.
However, according to GRA, it has been observed that vehicles are still being imported with used tyres.
“The standard set for used tyres to be allowed (once they are imported with the vehicle) is no less than 6mm in measurement.”
This standard was set and is being monitored by GRA in collaboration with the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS).
GRA also reminded that under new measures effective April 1st only brand new tyres shall be allowed into the country.
Importers of used tyres on vehicles not in conformity with the 6 mm and over standard will be fined as follows for each tyre:
CATEGORIES FINE (G$)
Motor cars $10,000
Vans $10,000
Mini-buses $10,000
SUV $15,000
Pickup $15,000
GRA said that it must be noted that importers of vehicles not in conformity will be required to pay the fines per tyre prior to the vehicles being released by Customs.
“GRA wishes to remind the public as well that the Customs duty charged on new tyres was reduced from 30 to 15 percent effective February 1, 2017.”
May 25, 2017The second edition of the Burgette Williams 5km and 10km Road Races that is being organised to coincide with the Independence Day Celebrations was yesterday launched at the President of the Athletics...
May 25, 2017
May 25, 2017
May 25, 2017
May 25, 2017
May 25, 2017
May 25, 2017
I read Edward Said’s breathing book, “Orientalism” when I was doing my doctorate at the University of Toronto.... more
Guyana has been hit with another judgment by the Caribbean Court of Justice, in relation to the imposition of the environmental... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The Organisation of American States (OAS) has lost credibility as a multilateral institution Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]