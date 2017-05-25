Stag Beer support for GAPF fundraising BBQ & Deadlift Competition

Ansa McAl has come on board with the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPF) to ensure that its fundraising bar-b-que and an Open Deadlift competition at the Saint Stanislaus College Auditorium on June 4th, next is a success.

Under the company’s Stag Beer brand, they have accepted to be the main supplier of liquid refreshments to go along with the bar-b-que, Bounty Farm Limited has sponsored the chicken in their ongoing support also for the federation.

GAPF Organising Secretary/PRO Dr. Osmond Mack made the trek to Ansa McAl’s Headquarters on the East Coast of Demerara to accept the letter of commitment from Stag Beer Marketing Assistant Keon Persaud.

In brief remarks before the handing over, Marketing Manager of the Beverage Division, Robert Hiscock said that Ansa McAl continues to see sport in all its shapes and forms as an integral part of development.

“As such we feel it is critically important to support occasions such as this one in whatever way we can. I’d also like to take this opportunity to wish all members of the Guyana powerlifting federation and team Guyana the best of luck at the competition abroad. We look forward to continuing to work together in the future to assist the sport to grow and its representatives succeed.”

Dr. Mack expressed thanks to Ansa McAl and Hiscock for their show of tangible support for this event which is geared towards raising funds for Team Guyana’s participation at the International Powerlifting Federation (IPF)/North American Powerlifting Federation (NAPF) Annual NAPF/Caribbean and NAPF/FESUPO Powerlifting Championships set 5th – 8th July 2017, in Orlando Florida, USA.

The GAPF is pulling out all the stops to ensure that the full 22-member team attends as they seek to continue this nation’s rich tradition of excelling at these championships apart from winning the team championship which they also have on the radar of retaking.