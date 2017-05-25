South Vryheid’s Lust SC & Past Black Stallion FC stage Independence Day of Sports

Four Events will be held at Vryheid’s Lust Basketball Court to celebrate Guyana’s 51st Independence Anniversary tomorrow from 09:30hrs in a day of fun and frolic organised by Johnny ‘Overseas’ Barnwell and Wesley ‘Tiger’ Tyndall in collaboration with the South Vryheid’s Lust Sport Committee and the past Black Stallion Football Club.

There will a one-lap Cycle race around the Basketball Court, a four-a-side small goal Football contest, a penalty shoot-out and a Basketball Competition.

Some of the Street teams scheduled to be involved are Sophia All Stars, Betterhope, Vryheid’s Lust, Plaisance, Ogle, North Sophia and others.

Entrance fee for teams is $4,000 and no more than six players are allowed, while Medals and Trophies are being donated by Trophy Stall and Tent City respectively. Snacks and drinks will be on sale.