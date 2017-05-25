Six more forensic audit reports handed over to police for investigations

– CH&PA, water cannon purchase, NIS, NDIA included

Government has handed over six more forensic audit reports to the police for further investigations. According to the Ministry of Finance, the reports included the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), Guyana Lotteries Commission, Scrap Metal Unit, Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) and the purchase of a Water Cannon for the Commissioner of Police, by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

On hand, yesterday, were Jaipaul Sharma, Minister within the Ministry of Finance; Commissioner of Police, Seelall Persaud, and Assistant Commissioner of Police and Head of the Special Organised Crime Unit, Sydney James.

The handing over took place at the Commissioner of Police’s office, Eve Leary.

It would mean that SOCU, an arm of the police, has its hands full.

Reports for the Pradoville Two and Cricket World Cup spending in 2007 were handed over last year.

In February, Sharma handed over nine reports to the acting Commissioner of Police, David Ramnarine, at his office in Eve Leary. Those included the Final Reports of the Forensic Audits of the MMA/ADA, Hydrometeorological Office, National Communications Network, Marriott Hotel, Guyana Power & Light, Go-Invest, and the Guyana Energy Agency, along with a Report of the Board of Inquiry into Allegations of Wrongdoing, Malpractices and Mismanagement in the purchase of fuel by GUYOIL and GEA.

The decision to have these documents handed over to the Police Commissioner for investigation was made by Cabinet.

Since taking office in May 2015, the administration has ordered forensic audits and inquiries into several state-owned entities.

A number of persons have been charged for Guyana Marketing Corporation with several others questioned for the Pradoville Two probe.

Auditors have found numerous questionable transactions between 2011 and May 2015 by the agencies which the administration said warranted further actions.

That period was when the People’s Progressive Party/Civic was in power and was accused of several instances of questionable transactions involving state funds.