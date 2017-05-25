Body dumped in Roxanne Burham Gardens linked to Cayenne drug deal – cop

Popular drug dealer in custody

Investigators were able to make a connection between the execution-style killing of 27-year-old Roy Rowland and a sour drug deal in Cayenne.

The deceased had returned from that country just two weeks before he was shot to the head and his body dumped on Marigold Street, Roxanne Burnham Gardens, Georgetown on May, 17.

It is suspected that the drug deal occurred just before Rowland, called “Gangster Roy” returned to Guyana.

A police official confirmed that a popular drug dealer has been arrested and is assisting with the investigation.

Rowland, a father of two with one child on the way, was said to be a fisherman in neighbouring Suriname.

However, the cops suspect that during their trips out on sea, Rowland and his crew members might have got involved in other activities.

“The information we have is some wrong drug deal between he (Rowland) and some drug people in Cayenne,” the source indicated.

The police said that a 9mm spent shell was found at the scene where Rowland’s body was discovered.

It is suspected that the father of two was killed somewhere else and his body was dumped in Roxanne Burnham since no one in the area heard any gunshots.

At the victim’s home, family members insisted that he might have been killed by people known to him. They claimed that the young father was not a bad person and was never involved in any illegal activities.

His father, Rowland Bentham revealed that two Wednesdays ago he was sweeping his front yard when someone approached him and showed him the picture of his son’s body on a phone.

“Right away I picked up my bicycle and go to Roxanne Burnham and I see him. After the police said that no one can go near the body, I went home and inform everybody,” Bentham said.

He added that he last saw his son around 21:00 hrs on May 16, last when he (Roy) left home to go and spend the night by his wife.

Bentham said the next time he heard about his son was when he saw the photograph of the young man’s body.

Another relative said she was informed that after the man left his father’s home, he went to pick up his wife.

“He went to pick up his wife with the same taxi and like they (wife and taxi driver) drop he (Roy) off by some shop and when they were passing back, they called, and he told them that he wasn’t ready as yet,” the relative noted.

The woman further explained that as the young Rowland’s wife was heading home in the taxi, he called to inform her that he would be” making a spin” with a friend (name given) and as such, would return home late.

This newspaper was subsequently told that all calls to the young man’s phone after went unanswered.

Investigation is ongoing.