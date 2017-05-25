Latest update May 25th, 2017 12:56 AM

NSC saddened at passing of Coach Daniel Richmond

May 25, 2017

The National Sports Commission is deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Daniel Richmond, who was employed as a Cricket Coach at the NSC. Mr. Richmond was a truly dedicated and humble servant of the people who toiled tirelessly with young teachers and students imparting to them the skills of cricket, the NSC informed in a release.
Daniel Richmond is fondly remembered especially in the Mahaica/Mahaicony region amongst Physical Education teachers and students from his many coaching clinics. The grass root programme of the NSC benefitted tremendously from his years of experience.
A disciplined and courteous Daniel Richmond will be missed by the team of the National Sports Commission. May his soul rest in eternal peace, the release concluded.

