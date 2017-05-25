NSC saddened at passing of Coach Daniel Richmond

Latest update May 25th, 2017 12:56 AM
The National Sports Commission is deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Daniel Richmond, who was employed as a Cricket Coach at the NSC. Mr. Richmond was a truly dedicated and humble servant of the people who toiled tirelessly with young teachers and students imparting to them the skills of cricket, the NSC informed in a release.
Daniel Richmond is fondly remembered especially in the Mahaica/Mahaicony region amongst Physical Education teachers and students from his many coaching clinics. The grass root programme of the NSC benefitted tremendously from his years of experience.
A disciplined and courteous Daniel Richmond will be missed by the team of the National Sports Commission. May his soul rest in eternal peace, the release concluded.
May 25, 2017The second edition of the Burgette Williams 5km and 10km Road Races that is being organised to coincide with the Independence Day Celebrations was yesterday launched at the President of the Athletics...
May 25, 2017
May 25, 2017
May 25, 2017
May 25, 2017
May 25, 2017
May 25, 2017
I read Edward Said’s breathing book, “Orientalism” when I was doing my doctorate at the University of Toronto.... more
Guyana has been hit with another judgment by the Caribbean Court of Justice, in relation to the imposition of the environmental... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The Organisation of American States (OAS) has lost credibility as a multilateral institution Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]