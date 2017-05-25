Jagdeo ain’t got nutten positive to seh

Times change. When Jagdeo was President he use to run from de press. But whenever he had press conference he lie bout everything he talk bout – from de sun to de earth.

Today he gat Soulja Bai trying fuh do de same thing, now.

Jagdeo is not president no more suh he holding steady press conference and instead he lie he talking piyo crap.

Only yesterday he seh a big belly woman who get charge should have never go to court because she belly big. He nah want to expose that de woman is one of he ex-Minister daughter.

He went on to seh de people who charge she should mek she pay back and never put she before de court. Is de fuss time dem boys hear Jagdeo seh when people do something wrang, forgive dem.

Dem boys seh when dem hear that, it come over as if he ee really got a soft spot fuh a woman, he didn’t have any fuh Varshnie, he ex-wife.

This is a man who only want to stand up fuh thiefing people and of course everybody know de old saying, ‘Show me you company and I’ll tell you who you are.” and I’ll tell you who you are.”

But back to de press conference he hold yesterday. This paper ain’t got nutten inside and is not that dem boys don’t like him. Dem boys want you de people to look at dem other paper today and determine whether what dem report was anything new or beneficial.

Over de years Jagdeo has always been a kan man just like de woman who go around kanning people how she got kidney to sell.

De only thing is that Jagdeo didn’t sell kidneys but he mek Brazzy and Ashni sell out de whole of Guyana.

Soulja Bai trying to get something back and he can’t hold a press conference because he don’t know wha fuh seh, when fuh seh and how fuh seh it.

He don’t want get paint wid Jagdeo paint brush. That is wha dem boys hear Sandra seh.

Talk half and wait fuh de news pun Jagdeo press conference, yesterday.