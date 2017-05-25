GCB extends heartfelt sympathy on the passing of Mr. Daniel Richmond

The Executives and Staff of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) have learnt with great sadness of the passing of local cricket coach, umpire and GCB scorer, Mr. Daniel Richmond on May 21, 2017. We extend our condolences to his family, friends, fellow umpires and the entire cricket fraternity. He was always a pleasant individual, ready to assist anyone in whatever way he can. His demise is a great loss to the members of the executive cricket establishment, the GCB stated in a release.

Mr. Richmond has given his loyal service to the game of cricket and has conducted numerous coaching sessions for the Guyana Cricket Board under the Primary and Secondary school coaching education programme with special emphasis in the Mahaica/Mahaicony locations. As it relates to umpiring, he has assisted in the mentorship and empowerment of potential umpires and scorers. His contribution to the coaching education programme has been highly appreciated and has impacted the youth positively, especially at the kiddies cricket level. Mr. Richmond served for many years as a coach with the National Sports Commission.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time we share their pain and grief. May his soul rest in eternal peace.