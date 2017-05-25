Latest update May 25th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Foreign Ministry dominoes set for tomorrow

May 25, 2017 Sports 0

The Foreign Affairs Ministry sports promotion team will be hosting their annual Independence domino competition tomorrow at GPSU Hall on Regent Street and Shiv Chanderpaul Drive starting at 11:00hrs.
The competition will be played on a knockout basis and trophies, medals and cash incentive will be up for grabs. Entrance fee is $10,000 and entries will be closed at noon today.
Interested teams can contact James Lewis on 628-1656 or 666-5857 for registration.

More in this category

Sports

Burgette Williams 10k Road Race set for Sunday

Burgette Williams 10k Road Race set for Sunday

May 25, 2017

The second edition of the Burgette Williams 5km and 10km Road Races that is being organised to coincide with the Independence Day Celebrations was yesterday launched at the President of the Athletics...
Read More
United outclass Ajax to win Europa League on emotional night

United outclass Ajax to win Europa League on...

May 25, 2017

Stag Beer support for GAPF fundraising BBQ & Deadlift Competition

Stag Beer support for GAPF fundraising BBQ &...

May 25, 2017

KMTC Independence meet is for Sunday

KMTC Independence meet is for Sunday

May 25, 2017

NSC saddened at passing of Coach Daniel Richmond

NSC saddened at passing of Coach Daniel Richmond

May 25, 2017

ICFRA’s Phil Harrison to attend Guyana NRA 150th/Caribbean C/ships in October

ICFRA’s Phil Harrison to attend Guyana NRA...

May 25, 2017

South Vryheid’s Lust SC & Past Black Stallion FC stage Independence Day of Sports

South Vryheid’s Lust SC & Past Black...

May 25, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • The blame game

    Guyana has been hit with another judgment by the Caribbean Court of Justice, in relation to the imposition of the environmental... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]