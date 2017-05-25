Foreign Ministry dominoes set for tomorrow

Latest update May 25th, 2017 12:59 AM
The Foreign Affairs Ministry sports promotion team will be hosting their annual Independence domino competition tomorrow at GPSU Hall on Regent Street and Shiv Chanderpaul Drive starting at 11:00hrs.
The competition will be played on a knockout basis and trophies, medals and cash incentive will be up for grabs. Entrance fee is $10,000 and entries will be closed at noon today.
Interested teams can contact James Lewis on 628-1656 or 666-5857 for registration.
