Corporate Guyana steps up hinterland flood relief efforts

Yesterday, Digicel Guyana handed over a quantity of supplies to the Civil Defence Commission for deployment to flood affected residents of Region Eight, and Region Seven.

The donation consists of a substantial quantity of food items from the requested list and cleaning supplies. “We empathize with those residents who have lost their livelihood and have been displaced; we hope that these items bring some sort of relief where it is needed most.

“We are confident that this donation will reach the residents who are in need and that our efforts and those of corporate Guyana will get to the areas that are hard hit by the recent flash flooding,” noted Digicel’s Vidya Sanichara.

Ms Laura George, Governance and Rights Coordinator, and several staff members of the Amerindian Peoples Association are working with the CDC in coordinating relief efforts to ensure that this donation makes its way to the residents in Region Seven that are affected.

George said that it is imperative that persons keep up their support and was very thankful for Digicel’s donation. She said, “Every little bit matters, you may not be able to give in the magnitude that Digicel did today but whatever you can offer will be appreciated.” said George.

Areas that are likely to benefit from Digicel’s donation are Jawalla, Kamarang, Kako, Paruima and Philipai, all in Region Seven.

Emerging reports indicate that over 3,000 residents are affected as homes, farms, roads and other areas of dwelling have been destroyed.

Meanwhile, ExxonMobil Guyana donated $5M to assist the CDC in its flood relief efforts. Senior Director, Public and Government Affairs of the company, Ms Kimberly Brasington made this commitment yesterday to Acting Director General of the CDC, Major Kester Craig.

According to Brasington, the company takes its corporate social responsibility to the citizens of Guyana seriously and added that in times of crises it is important that resources are combined to ensure a rapid response.

“We would like to support the CDC and the Regions to respond rapidly to address the needs of the affected residents. Anywhere ExxonMobil operates, including Guyana, we take our corporate social responsibility seriously. This is a situation and opportunity, where the communities are in need and we can come together and find a way to help,” she said.

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, who has responsibility for the CDC and disaster response and risk management, welcomed the donation and said that the Government thanks all members of the private sector, including ExxonMobil that have made resources available to the CDC to support their work.

“I want to thank all the companies for their response and for making their resources available to the Civil Defence Commission. We will ensure that whatever donations are made cater to the needs of the people. It is heartening to see everyone coming together and doing whatever they can at this time to bring relief to the residents affected, and it is a culture like this that we want to promote in Guyana; where we all come together to do our best if our brothers and sisters are affected”.

Major Craig said that the donation will go a long way towards providing immediate relief to residents in affected areas. “On behalf of the Civil Defence Commission and the Government of Guyana, I would like to express profound appreciation and gratitude for the timely and most appropriate intervention for bringing relief to the residents of the affected communities.

“I can assure you that the grant will be utilised to ensure that the most suitable needs are given to the affected,” he said.

To date, the Government has spent more than $8M on disaster response and relief activities as a result of flooding in the affected regions. This amount does not reflect donations, which have been made by private individuals and companies over the past few days.

Looking to lend a helping hand also, was New GPC Inc. which donated medical supplies to the Ministry of Public Health in an effort to combat the rise of any infectious or airborne diseases as a result of flooding.

Among the items donated were Doxycycline which is used as a prophylaxis for Leptospirosis, Dimenhydrinate tablets and liquids which are used to treat vomiting and diarrhoea, Co-trimoxazole suspension which is an antibiotic, various other liquid preparations, creams, ointments, disinfectant and multivitamins.