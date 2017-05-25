Coach Richmond gone at 67 His passion was coaching youths

By Sean Devers

Former Police Cricketer, Coach, Umpire and Guyana Cricket Board’s (GCB) book scorer, 67-year-old Daniel Richmond was killed last Sunday when a speeding Toyota Tacoma slammed into the Mini Bus in which he was travelling. The accident took place at the intersection of D’Urban and Smyth Street, Georgetown.

The driver of the Toyota Tacoma GRR 8350 fled the scene and Police informed that a man was treated at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre and claimed to be the driver. He was later admitted ‘under police guard’ to a private hospital. Initial reports stated that a woman was at the wheel at the time of the crash and fled the scene.

Richmond’s Body was identified on Tuesday afternoon. A post mortem is scheduled for Monday before the funeral should take place sometime next week. Coach Richmond leaves to mourn his wife Cheryl and four children, Denise, Dian, Desron and Donald.

According to his wife, Richmond, who was born on February 3, was born in Mahaicony but soon moved to Mahaica before going to reside in Linden for a few years and finally settling down in the City.

“We now live in Joint Services Scheme in North Ruimveldt and Daniel loved friends and Sports, especially cricket. As he got older he still remained involved in cricket as a Coach and Umpire,” his wife informed.

She remembered when he would take her with him to sporting Events, adding that his passion was teaching children to play cricket even when he was not being paid for it.

Richmond, who has two children (Donna & Patrick) with his first wife in addition to four other children, worked as a young man at the Transport and Harbours Department and Barker’s Security Service before joining the Guyana Police Force.

Former International Umpire Eddy Nichols said Richmond represented Transport Sports Club and later Police as a medium pacer and hard hitting lower order batsman. “When he stopped playing the game he wanted to ‘give back’ and got into Umpiring, Coaching and Scoring. He was a hard worker and will be missed by those involved in cricket,” Nichols said.

Richmond retired from Police Force in 2010 as Sargeant 12482 after working at several Police Stations on the East Coast of Demerara and is remembered by Police Office Bharat Mangru, a former Demerara U-15 Coach and GCB scorer, as a very competitive person who never liked to lose.

“I never did much scoring with him but we played a few Joint Services games with him and he was a good jovial person who hated losing,” Mangru said.

“We played cricket together for Transport and I was the keeper and had a lot of stumpings off his gentle medium leg-cutters. In those days we used to use a ball called High Test. Just the other day he was doing the third Umpire duties in a final at Bourda. I am so sorry to hear. My condolences go out to his family,” said Omar Bacchus who played for TSC at the second division level before joining Malteenoes.

Even when he was still playing the game, Richmond, who has 10 grandchildren, was involved in Coaching youths. This writer first met Coach Richmond when I was selected to Captain a Demerara U-19 side to Suriname in late 1987. The tour was organised by the late President of the Third Class Cricket Association Lall Chan, who was the Manager, while Richmond was the Coach.

Richmond ‘walked’ with ‘whites’ on that tour and wanted to play in the last game against the Suriname National team in Nickerie to prove to the team members, who had never seen him play, that he was also a cricketer.

Richmond’s worked as a sports Organizer and Coach at the Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sports up to time of his death.