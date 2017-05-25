Latest update May 25th, 2017 12:59 AM

Burgette Williams 10k Road Race set for Sunday

May 25, 2017

Organisers of the Burgette Williams 5km and 10km Road Races pose with medals and trophies yesterday after launching the event.

The second edition of the Burgette Williams 5km and 10km Road Races that is being organised to coincide with the Independence Day Celebrations was yesterday launched at the President of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), Aubrey Hutson office in Light Street, Alberttown.
Dubbed ‘Independence 10k’ and named after Burgette Williams-Forde, a former distance athlete who now resides in the Unites States of America, the race will get underway on Sunday at 6:00am from the Guyana National Service (GNS) Ground on CARIFESTA Avenue. Winners in the male and female categories get $40,000.
“Well we held this event last year with the Ex-Athletes Association, but we moved on because they have their own agenda, but the race is set and we have prizes for everyone,” Williams-Forde said at the launch.
She said that they are focused on helping athletes. “We are not here to step on anybody’s shoes, we know there is a lot going on here, but what we do is that if any one of us has an idea we follow it,” Williams-Forde informed.
Meanwhile, Coach Kenrick Smith revealed that their group, in association with the AAG, have intensions of hosting an inter-club relay competition next year. Smith also shared that he intends to host a workshop with Coaches on Friday.
Former athlete Noel Campbell also spoke, indicating that his aim is to give back to small communities, while Veronica Franklin noted that she will be dealing with health issues after the meet.

