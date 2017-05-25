Bahamian officials arrest Guyanese woman with coke

A Guyanese woman has been arrested in The Bahamas with drugs hidden in her hair.

According to the online news, thebahamasweekly.com, alert Drug Enforcement Unit officers took the woman into custody following the seizure of a quantity of cocaine on Tuesday.

According to reports, shortly after 3:00pm, a team of officers assigned to the Drug Enforcement Unit conducted a search of a Guyanese woman passenger at the Bahamas Customs arrival area of the Lynden Pindling International Airport, who had just arrived on a Caribbean Airlines flight from Suriname.

During the search, one taped package containing just over two pounds of cocaine was found concealed in a weave attached to her hair. The woman was subsequently taken into custody for this discovery.

It is not the first time that someone had been caught trying to smuggle drugs in a wig and hair.

Persons, over the years, have been resorting to hiding drugs in items including food, rum, and false-bottom suitcases.