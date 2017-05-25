Bahamian officials arrest Guyanese woman with coke

Latest update May 25th, 2017 12:56 AM
A Guyanese woman has been arrested in The Bahamas with drugs hidden in her hair.
According to the online news, thebahamasweekly.com, alert Drug Enforcement Unit officers took the woman into custody following the seizure of a quantity of cocaine on Tuesday.
According to reports, shortly after 3:00pm, a team of officers assigned to the Drug Enforcement Unit conducted a search of a Guyanese woman passenger at the Bahamas Customs arrival area of the Lynden Pindling International Airport, who had just arrived on a Caribbean Airlines flight from Suriname.
During the search, one taped package containing just over two pounds of cocaine was found concealed in a weave attached to her hair. The woman was subsequently taken into custody for this discovery.
It is not the first time that someone had been caught trying to smuggle drugs in a wig and hair.
Persons, over the years, have been resorting to hiding drugs in items including food, rum, and false-bottom suitcases.
May 25, 2017The second edition of the Burgette Williams 5km and 10km Road Races that is being organised to coincide with the Independence Day Celebrations was yesterday launched at the President of the Athletics...
May 25, 2017
May 25, 2017
May 25, 2017
May 25, 2017
May 25, 2017
May 25, 2017
I read Edward Said’s breathing book, “Orientalism” when I was doing my doctorate at the University of Toronto.... more
Guyana has been hit with another judgment by the Caribbean Court of Justice, in relation to the imposition of the environmental... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The Organisation of American States (OAS) has lost credibility as a multilateral institution Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]