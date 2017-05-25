Latest update May 25th, 2017 12:56 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bahamian officials arrest Guyanese woman with coke

May 25, 2017 News 0

A Guyanese woman has been arrested in The Bahamas with drugs hidden in her hair.

According to the online news, thebahamasweekly.com, alert Drug Enforcement Unit officers took the woman into custody following the seizure of a quantity of cocaine on Tuesday.
According to reports, shortly after 3:00pm, a team of officers assigned to the Drug Enforcement Unit conducted a search of a Guyanese woman passenger at the Bahamas Customs arrival area of the Lynden Pindling International Airport, who had just arrived on a Caribbean Airlines flight from Suriname.

During the search, one taped package containing just over two pounds of cocaine was found concealed in a weave attached to her hair. The woman was subsequently taken into custody for this discovery.

It is not the first time that someone had been caught trying to smuggle drugs in a wig and hair.

Persons, over the years, have been resorting to hiding drugs in items including food, rum, and false-bottom suitcases.

More in this category

Sports

Burgette Williams 10k Road Race set for Sunday

Burgette Williams 10k Road Race set for Sunday

May 25, 2017

The second edition of the Burgette Williams 5km and 10km Road Races that is being organised to coincide with the Independence Day Celebrations was yesterday launched at the President of the Athletics...
Read More
United outclass Ajax to win Europa League on emotional night

United outclass Ajax to win Europa League on...

May 25, 2017

Stag Beer support for GAPF fundraising BBQ & Deadlift Competition

Stag Beer support for GAPF fundraising BBQ &...

May 25, 2017

KMTC Independence meet is for Sunday

KMTC Independence meet is for Sunday

May 25, 2017

NSC saddened at passing of Coach Daniel Richmond

NSC saddened at passing of Coach Daniel Richmond

May 25, 2017

ICFRA’s Phil Harrison to attend Guyana NRA 150th/Caribbean C/ships in October

ICFRA’s Phil Harrison to attend Guyana NRA...

May 25, 2017

South Vryheid’s Lust SC & Past Black Stallion FC stage Independence Day of Sports

South Vryheid’s Lust SC & Past Black...

May 25, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • The blame game

    Guyana has been hit with another judgment by the Caribbean Court of Justice, in relation to the imposition of the environmental... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]