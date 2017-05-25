Archery Guyana takes part in GTT+ Funday

Latest update May 25th, 2017 12:59 AM
Archery Guyana took the sport of Archery to GTT+ Funday on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at the Transport & Harbours Sports Club Ground.
Although the previous night’s heavy rainfall may have caused many people not to come out, many of GTT+’s staff members were very enthusiastic to try out the sport of archery.
A few Archery Guyana members were on hand to give assistance and pointers to GTT+ staffers and family members on how to properly and safely use the bow and arrow on an Archery range which are a standard of the World Archery and its affiliated organisations.
The Guyana Sport Shooting Federation & Archery Guyana wishes to thank GTT+ for the opportunity to not only raise much needed funds for the local organising body, but in also promoting one the newest sports in Guyana.
May 25, 2017The second edition of the Burgette Williams 5km and 10km Road Races that is being organised to coincide with the Independence Day Celebrations was yesterday launched at the President of the Athletics...
May 25, 2017
May 25, 2017
May 25, 2017
May 25, 2017
May 25, 2017
May 25, 2017
I read Edward Said’s breathing book, “Orientalism” when I was doing my doctorate at the University of Toronto.... more
Guyana has been hit with another judgment by the Caribbean Court of Justice, in relation to the imposition of the environmental... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The Organisation of American States (OAS) has lost credibility as a multilateral institution Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]