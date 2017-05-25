Archery Guyana takes part in GTT+ Funday

Archery Guyana took the sport of Archery to GTT+ Funday on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at the Transport & Harbours Sports Club Ground.

Although the previous night’s heavy rainfall may have caused many people not to come out, many of GTT+’s staff members were very enthusiastic to try out the sport of archery.

A few Archery Guyana members were on hand to give assistance and pointers to GTT+ staffers and family members on how to properly and safely use the bow and arrow on an Archery range which are a standard of the World Archery and its affiliated organisations.

The Guyana Sport Shooting Federation & Archery Guyana wishes to thank GTT+ for the opportunity to not only raise much needed funds for the local organising body, but in also promoting one the newest sports in Guyana.