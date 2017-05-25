Another patient scammed by ‘kidney donor’

Suspect said to be a “professional con-artist”

When Bibi Shabeena Kadir walked into the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) two months ago and informed medical practitioners that she wanted to donate one of her kidneys, they were more than impressed.

Not wanting to lose this “gem” of a person, they immediately began running the necessary tests and subsequently linked Kadir to their most suitable patient—44-year-old Sumintra Sookraj who was undergoing dialysis at the time.

Sookraj’s relatives were informed, given the fact that the woman has willingly come forward and agreed to donate one of her kidneys, it is only fair that they pay for the tests she has to do outside of the GPHC.

Without a question, the patient and her relatives gave the woman $94,000 to do the relevant tests and agreed to meet with her on their next hospital visit which was two Fridays ago—she claimed that she was familiar with the process.

Because there were some setbacks, Sookraj did not get to visit the hospital on the aforementioned date but when she went last Friday, the woman never showed up.

While a date for the kidney transplant has not been set, Sookraj and her relatives were still hoping that the woman would show up on their next doctor’s appointment, but their hopes were shattered when they read the story of Ravi Narine in yesterday’s edition of this newspaper.

Like Sookraj, 28-year-old Narine too is in need of a kidney and was overjoyed when he was introduced to Kadir by a doctor at the hospital.

Narine gave the woman $150,000 to do the tests she claimed were required before the operation can successfully take place—again she said she knew where and what needed to be done and would only need the cash.

Before collecting the cash, the woman had told Narine that it was the doctor who requested the tests. However, after she disappeared, the 28-year-old contacted the medical practitioner and was informed that he never ordered the woman to do any tests.

Kaieteur News was informed that Sookraj and Narine are not the only persons who were scammed by the woman. In fact, ranks at the Leonora Police Stations have a long list of complaints made against her.

She allegedly swindled over $200,000 from one woman over a business transaction. Kadir is believed to have departed Guyana for the United States of America.

Someone who is closely associated with the woman said that she will not be returning.