$10M water network commissioned in Moleson Creek

Residents of Jacksonville Creek and Moleson Creek will now have access to clean and potable water as the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) commissioned a water Distribution Network on Wednesday.

This amenity comes after years of appealing to the relevant authorities and demanding a proper water system.

The project commenced after the residents in the area voiced their plight at an outreach meeting held by the Ministry of Social Protection at which Minister Amna Ally promised to provide relief to the residents.

Minister Ally delivering remarks at the commissioning ceremony noted that after listening to the cries of the residents, she made it her mission to ensure a change was made.

“I was in the area at an outreach meeting and the residents complained about the unavailability of proper water systems. I immediately contacted Dr. Van West Charles who pledged to have the project materialized and today we see this happening.”

The Social Protection Minister further added that development for all Guyanese is one of the main concerns of the coalition government.

Meanwhile, Managing Director of the Guyana Water Incorporated, Dr. Richard Van West Charles, explained at the commissioning ceremony that the project which cost some $10M was long awaited.

“Water is a very important commodity and it isn’t fair that residents in the urban areas have full access to it while the people in the rural areas are struggling. So with that in mind, we responded to the many cries of the people here and finally they now have full access to clean, portable and healthy water services”.

Dr. Van West Charles urged the residents in the community to “take special care of the system” which will now supply them with water.

He further outlined a commitment to provide the area with a solar water well by the end of the year.

“I will ensure that by the end of this year, GWI will find the resources needed to provide this community with a water well to further improve water services in the Moleson Creek area,” Dr. Van West Charles stated.

Delivering the keynote address, Minister within the Ministry of Communities, Dawn Hastings, stated that the installation of the water distribution system will help residents save money for other uses instead of paying private persons to pump and transport water.

She added that by ensuring that Molesen Creek residents now have access to water, the APNU/AFC government is upholding the promise of striving to provide “a good life for all Guyanese”.

Speaking to one resident of Molesen Creek, who will benefit directly from the distribution network, 53-year-old Rajin Kumar, a farmer stated that since he has been residing in the area, the community never had access to portable water.

“We used to pay people to bring water for us or we had to use rain water.”