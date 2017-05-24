Xtreme Clean & Maintenance Co. ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal Tournament….GFF gives blessings to tournament

Latest update May 24th, 2017 12:55 AM
Organisers of the inaugural Xtreme Clean & Maintenance Company ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal Tournament scheduled to kick-off of Friday, at the National Gymnasium received the blessings of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF)
yesterday.
President of the GFF Wayne Forde and Director of Competition Ian Alves met with representatives of the Organising Committee at the entity’s Head Office to have a full understanding of the tournament, while also advising on the way forward for a smooth running of the event.
Six matches in the main draw and a qualifier are scheduled to be played with the country’s top indoor team Sparta Boss among the notable names set to appear on opening night.
The tournament has prize monies and trophies totaling in excess of $1million and will be played over eight days on a ‘win or go home’ (knockout) format on the first two days, before the survivors enter a round robin phase with the top two automatically advancing in addition to the best two third placed teams to the quarter-finals.
The winners are set to receive $500,000 and trophy, while second, third and fourth placed teams will take home $200,000, $100,000 and $50,000 respectively.
The other playing dates are May 28, June 6, 8, 13, 15 and 17.
Meanwhile, every night two lucky fans will have the opportunity to kick to win one pennyweight of gold each or its equivalent, while several other novelty events will allow patrons to win prizes.
The teams invited are: Sparta Boss, Bent Street, Sophia, West Front Road ‘Gold is Money’, Broad Street Bullies, Tiger Bay, North East La Penitence, West Back Road, Back Circle, Campbellville , Dave & Celena Allstars (Linden), Melanie ‘B’ (East Coast), Show Stoppers (West Demerara), Agricola Champion Boys, Kitty, Tucville, North Ruimveldt, Festival City, Albouystown ‘B’, Alexander Village, Plaisance ‘A’, Globe Yard, Future Stars and BV ‘A’.
Meanwhile, the fixtures for the first two days of competition are seen below.
Friday-May 26th
Agricola vs BV-A-19:00rs
Festival City vs Albouystown-19:30hrs
Sophia vs Dave and Celena All-Stars-20:00hrs
Showstoppers vs Tiger Bay-20:30hrs
Broad Street vs Kitty-21:00hrs
Sparta Boss vs West Back Road-21:30hrs
Saturday-Saturday May 27th
Tucville vs Melanie-19:00hrs
Plaisance vs Alexander Village-19:30hrs
Bent Street vs Campbellville-20:00hrs
North East La Penitence vs Future Stars-20:30hrs
West Front Road ‘Gold is Money’ vs North Ruimveldt-21:00hrs
Back Circle vs Globe Yard-21:30hrs
The reserve teams are Buxton Diamond and Camp Street All Stars.
Meanwhile, Banks DIH has agreed to be on board.
