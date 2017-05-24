World class Wrestling headed to Guyana July 1st

Officials pay courtesy call on Minister Henry

A night of world class Wrestling action, live on the local shores, is headed Guyana’s way for July 1st. To make that a reality Nick Cara aka ‘The Gladiator’ is here to promote Thunda in Guyana that will feature 20 Ex-WWE

Wrestlers live in action at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall on July 1.

The event is being promoted by the Maximum Sports Combat and strength television show host Max Massiah and the Gladiator Championship Wrestling out of the USA.

The New Boss and Gladiator as well as Massiah paid a courtesy call on Hon. Minister Nicolette Henry yesterday. Massiah said the idea for the show was birthed as part of the Maximum Sports Combat and Strength television programme’s 3rd Anniversary celebrations.

The show was to be staged on May 27 but that date would have only facilitated four matches so it has been shifted July 1 at the Sports Hall to make allowance for nine matches instead.

A tag team match is also included on the cards of the no holds barred Tables, Ladders and chairs (TLC) type, that promises to be a full adrenalin rush affair.

Among the wrestling Supers stars carded to invade Guyana for the event are Ryback, Tyrus aka Brodie Clay, Buff Bagwell, Stardust, Al Snow, Carlito and MVP among others. The females will include Mandy Leon the wife of CM Punk and Hanya.

Additionally fans would be offered chances to take home US dollars, a car and possibly a motor bike.

Also as part of the Wrestling package, part proceeds will be going to the less fortunate. “We will also be interacting with the fans and hosting motivational talks to some schools,” said the Gladiator who says the event will welcome all fans but is geared towards entertaining the youths. (Mondale Smith)