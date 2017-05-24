Woman promises kidney, disappears after collecting $150,000 from victim

The police are looking for a woman who disappeared after collecting $150,000 from a kidney patient after promising the man one of her organs.

The suspect, Bibi Kadir Khan, collected the cash from 28-year-old Ravi Narine for tests she claimed she was instructed to do by a doctor before the transplant could successfully take place.

However, the woman has not been seen since. It was discovered that the doctor, who the woman claimed recommended the tests, never requested her to do such tests.

Kaieteur News understands that the woman collected the cash on May 1, last.

Narine explained, yesterday, that he went to see the doctor in April with a possible donor but was informed that the woman might not be a suitable match based on ethnicity.

The doctor then informed him that there was a woman who went to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) last year to donate a kidney to someone but she did not continue with the process because the woman who needed the organ suffered a heart attack.

“The doctor called her and asked if she would still be willing to donate the kidney and we arrange to meet on April 28 (last). He (doctor) told me that I don’t have to pay but I can help with her transportation and pay for any tests she has to do that can’t be done at the hospital,” Narine explained.

A few days later Narine was introduced to the woman by the doctor.

“After we meet and talk li’l, she went in the (doctor’s) room and come out back with a piece of paper and said that the doctor told her to do some tests and return Wednesday (May 3, last). I asked her how much for the test and she said she think it’s about $60,000 so I told her to find out and tell me.”

He further explained that later that day the woman called and informed him that the tests were actually $120,000 and that she would get it done at the same place she did it the last time on the West Coast Demerara.

“She asked me if I can drop the money the Saturday (April 30). (Shortly after) she called back and said she made a mistake and that it was $150,000.”

The 28-year-old said that he eventually met with the woman on May 01, last at Royal Castle in Vreed en Hoop, WCD and gave her the cash so that she can go and get the tests done as soon as possible.

Kaieteur News was told that days passed and the woman failed to contact Narine. When he contacted her, she informed him that the doctor did not get to do the test because he was doing a transplant surgery.

Frustrated with the woman pushing him around, Narine said that he made contact with the doctor who introduced him to the woman—it was there that he found out that the doctor never instructed the woman to do any tests.

“The doctor called her and then she sent me a message that she will return the money. I pretended like I didn’t talk to the doctor and asked her why and she said that she will wait until the doctor is ready to do the tests,” Narine said.

After several promises by the woman, the kidney patient has not received his money and he doesn’t have much time to waste.

Anyone with information on Bibi Kadir Khan is asked to contact the nearest police station.