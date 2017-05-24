RHTY&SC We Care Project ..Cricket teams and Food for the Poor (Guy) assist youth with Wheel Chair

The eight cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, M.S with the assistance of Food for the Poor (Guy) presented a wheelchair to 15 years old Surania Balkaran of Lot 47, Hampshire Village. The presentation

was done on Friday last at the RHTY&SC Office located at the Area ‘H’ Ground and was done under the Club’s We Care Project.

Club Secretary Hilbert Foster stated that he received a phone call from the Ministry of Social Protection’s Children Protection Officer last Thursday requesting the assistance and he readily agreed to the request from Officer Christine Persaud. The RHTY&SC, M.S, he stated, on a daily basis assists dozens of Berbicians under its ‘We Care Programme’ which is administered by the eight cricket teams and the Club’s Social Development Committee. Under the ‘We Care Programme’ residents are assisted with clothing, food hampers, fire disaster assistance, pampers for children and adults, wheel chairs for disabled persons and assistance for those unable to pay medical expenses. Most of these programmes, he stated, are done with the assistance with Food for the Poor (Guy).

The Veteran Club Secretary/CEO hailed Food for the Poor as a Champion of the Poor and downtrodden. The RHTY&SC, M.S and Food for the Poor over the years have teamed up to assist thousands of Berbicians and over the last decade have donated over $15M worth of sport gears to Clubs across Berbice. These includes football, volleyball, basketball, cricket and table tennis equipment and only last month assisted cricket clubs and players with $2M worth of bats, stumps, balls, batting pads and wicket-keeping gloves. Special mention of FOP Chairman Paul Chan-a-Sue, CEO Kent Vincent, Senior Manager Jimeel Davis and Staffer Lizanna Gordon for their cooperation to the RHTY&SC and the eight cricket teams were made.

The RHTY&SC is the only cricket Club in Guyana that mandates its cricketers to make a positive difference in the lives of youths, the elderly and less fortunate. Child Protection Officer Christine Persaud expressed gratitude to the RHTY&SC for the assistance to Ms. Balkaran who is physically incapable of moving around without assistance. Grandmother Salina Budhoo, who received the Wheel Chair from Asst Secretary Simon Naidu, praised the RHTY&SC for coming to the assistance of her granddaughter and making life easier for her. The eight teams – Rose Hall Town Farfan and Mendes Under-15, Bakewell Under-17 and Second Division, Pepsi Under-19 and Intermediate, Metro Females and Gizmos and Gadgets Under-21 and First Division have a mandate from the RHTY&SC Management to complete 500 activities for 2017.