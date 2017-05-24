Mix Up, Masters chalk wins

Mix Up and Masters were crowned male and female champions respectively when the Seeram’s bar dominoes tournament concluded on Sunday night in Alexander Village.

Mix Up marked 89 games to beat Providence on 84 and Gansters 76. Chucky Sankar made the maximum 18 games for the winners, while Rawl Peters supported with 16.

Shawn Davis and Andrew Mendonca made 15 apiece for the runner up team, while Troy Peters got 17 and Shellon Collymore 14 for Gangster.

Led by Alexis George with 17, Masters chalked up 84 games to win the female final ahead of Fantastic 6 with 79 games and Warriors on 69.

Warriors leading players were Loraine Reid and Jane Chase with 15 apiece.

Meanwhile, Mark Wiltshire in collaboration with Guinness will be hosting a 3-a-side free-entry football and dominoes competition on Friday at Victoria Community Centre ground. The winning football team will pocket $50,000. Domino teams will be asked to pay an entrance fee of $12,000 and the champions will take home $150,000. Other prizes will be announced later. All GNDA rules will be in effect, transportation will depart Dynasty sports bar at 11:30hrs. For more information teams can contact Wiltshire on 665-5855.