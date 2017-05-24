Justice and decency is only fuh some people

Over de years dem boys was talking about de skullduggery, de corruption and all de wrongdoings that have been tekking place in this land. Dem expose almost everything.

People now telling everybody that if dem Google any court story today and even some in years to come people would see dem boys did expose it years ago. Is only now people getting charge because de law in dem days was only fuh one set of people.

People kill and walking de road laughing while some kill and run out de court smiling. Remember Labba Lip Kwame? He beat people and nutten come out of it. Minister Peck knock down a man pun de road and to this day de man cripple but no action.

Ashni, de shaat scamp, that thiefing Minister, crash up a lady car when he was drunk. No police question him. Then he tun round and tek taxpayers money and buy a brand new car fuh de lady.

All this and much more wuss things happen under Jagdeo and Donald Dumb. And it continuing under Soulja Bai stewardship wid dem same people wha Donald Dumb and Jagdeo appointed. He come in and he meet dem and he can’t get rid of dem. Ramson is one.

When anybody ask him fuh information he dilly dally pun it. One time he tell de transparency people dem didn’t address him properly as Justice Ramson.

Dem boys hear when de Guyanese people ask fuh info and he play dead and don’t reply. When people go to de office, de place lock up tighter than Lot 12 Camp Street. But every day, Sunday to Sunday, 365 days a year he does sit down he alone at a table at Flat Shop at Eccles, drinking ee daroo and tinking bout Saroo.

Just recent de Prime Minister try to get some info. Ramson tell him ee don’t have staff.

But de other day when he colleague Ten Edghill ask fuh info pun who and who get blacklist from leaving de country, he didn’t only write back to Ten Edghill, ee promise to help him without any staff.

That is de kind of justice, law and order, and decency dem boys talking bout coming from a man who use to sit in a chair as a judge of de Appeal Court in de country of Guyana.

Talk half and pray fuh de new administration under de likes of Ramson.