GFF honours Walter Moore

May 24, 2017

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has honoured Golden Jaguars’ defender Walter Moore, who recently wrapped up a Talent Identification initiative to Guyana from last Friday to Sunday.

Walter Moore holds the plaque of recognition from the GFF in the presence of President Wayne Forde and the national U-17 squad.

This was done via a presentation of a plaque by President Wayne Forde while on a visit to the national U-17 camp in New Amsterdam, Berbice Saturday. Forde in presenting the plaque said: “It is indeed an honour and privilege for me to be able to give you this plaque today. You have done a tremendous service to Guyana’s football over the years, I’m personally proud of you; I’m sure we all are.”
The plaque, which had the inscription, “In recognition of your remarkable career and long service to Guyana’s football, we say thank you for being a shining example and inspiration on and off the field of play” was received by Moore with much surprise and to the applause of the U-17 squad.
Moore and his club coach Kristian Heames conducted a Talent Identification programme in Guyana where they participated in the National U-17 camp along with Gregory Richardson, another national player.
The Talent ID initiative sought to identify potential players for trials and possible professional contracts in Europe.
This initiative is part of the new philosophy of the technical programme of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), which actively seeks to involve past and present national players as part of the technical development programme.

