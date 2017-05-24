Edward ‘Screw’ Richmond U-18 schools football final…Christianburg Wismar Secondary beat New Silvercity to grab fourth title

Championship honours were returned to the Chriatianburg Wismar Secondary when

they took the top podium position, beating New Silvercity Secondary 3-1 in the final of the Edward ‘Screw’ Richmond Linden Secondary Schools Under-18 tournament which concluded Thursday last at the Wisburg Secondary School ground in Linden.

After faltering in the semi-finals in last year’s championship and falling at the last hurdle at the Digicel National Schools final, the ‘Multi’ boys took the title for the fourth time with Omar Brewley, their top striker, gaining the Most valuable Player award as he netted twice for the new champions.

It was Brewley who began his team’s scoring in the 25th minute as he converted a square ball from teammate to knock in the go ahead goal. But five minutes before the end of the first session the New Silvercity side leveled things through Emmanuel Atkins as the first half finished 1-1. But midfield player Andre Major was able to put his team into the lead when he netted in the 65th minute and Brewley put the game beyond their opponents as he scored in the 67th minute which hit the wind out of the sails of their New Silvercity opponents.

The eventual score was 3-1 for the new champions.

Brewley was later named the Most Valuable Player as he also collected the Best Striker award, while his teammates also carted off most to the prizes on offer. Midfield player Andre Major was named Best Midfield, defender Kevin Dornick best defender, goalkeeper Nicholas Gentle the Best goalkeeper and coach Dellon Peters also of Christrianburg Wismar Secondary ‘Multi’ the Best Coach of the final.

However, New Silvercity Secondary were named the Fair Play award winner. New Silvercity’s coach Dwalon Farrel copped the Best Coach of the tournament and walked away with the inaugural James Craig Memorial Award which is in honour of Craig who was the to Organising Secretary for the Linden Chapter of the Screw Richmond Foundation but passed away last year.