D’Andrade wins Couva 5km Road Race

Trinidad and Tobago-based Guyanese distance runner, Lionel D’Andrade won the Couva Chamber

of Commerce annual 5km road race on Saturday last in 16:50, while Trinidadians Errol Williams (17:10) and Avinash Anamalay (17:12) finished second and third respectively.

“I am still not 100% fit as yet. I am still easing myself into competition, since my injury. So I am going lightly. I am preparing myself for the Annual Butler 20K Classic in June month, I’ve been picking up some momentum,” D’Andrade said.

The Couva Chamber of Commerce 5k race had 178 participants running for a better lifestyle and keeping healthy. Meanwhile, D’Andrade returned on Sunday last to finish second at the RAZ 5k race, a day after his winning performance in Couva.