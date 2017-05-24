BFA/J’s Golden Arrow U-20 Tourney ….Cougars edge Hopetown United Rangers; Paradise and NA United draw

Cougars FC recorded the first win of the Berbice Football Association (BFA) organised J’s Golden Arrow Under-20 competition which kicked off on Saturday last at the All Saints (Scotts School) Ground in New Amsterdam,

under floodlights.

The opening day’s action was witnessed by Guyana Football Federation President Wayne Forde along with BFA President Keith Ojeer and other executive members as well as GFF TD Ian Greenwood and the National Under-17 team among others.

Opening play between New Amsterdam United and Paradise Invaders ended in victory for the latter team via sudden kicks from the penalty mark after the teams had battled to a pulsating 3-3 draw at the end of the allotted 80 minutes.

The scores remained tied even after the first five kicks each from the penalty mark but it was Paradise which held their nerves to walk away with an extra point since the rules of the competition states that one point would be awarded for a draw.

However, since there must be a winner, kicks from the penalty mark would be employed and the winner will earn an extra point.

The goal scorers during regulation time for Paradise were Nfini Babb (5th), Nial Reynolds (18th) and Shaqueel De Harte (45th). NA United got their goals from Kevon Williams (16th), Jamal Butts (35th & 65th).

Netting the lone and winning goal in the feature match for Cougars was Jaleel Fraser in the 8th minute. Despite having the edge in the area of ball possession, Hopetown failed to make good on the chances created with the goalkeepers at either end of the pitch turning in sterling performances especially Cougars’ Trivett Edwards.

Six teams are battling in two groups of three each using the round-robin format after which the top two would move on to the semi-finals. Another double-header is fixed for this Saturday at the same venue from 19:00hrs. Young Strikers, Orealla Falcons, Hopetown United Rangers and Paradise Invaders will face off.

Meanwhile the tournament was launched on Friday at J’s supermarket under the “Golden Arrow” Milk Brand.

Present at the ceremony were GFF Technical Director, Mr Ian Greenwood, Jackie-Chan Richardson, Walter Moore, Coach/Scout Kristin Aimes of Finland and Joseph Simon of BFA.

Greenwood lauded the BFA and sponsor and was appreciative of the fact that it targeted the U20 age group which is mostly overlooked, while Keith Ojeer, BFA’s President, expressed gratitude to the sponsors and informed that the BFA will endeavor to cement such a partnership.

Jason Sripaul of J’s Supermarket said they are pleased to partner with the BFA and it’s their way of giving back to the community.