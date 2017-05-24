Banks DIH / ABSAA / GFF ‘Clash of Veterans’ Competition…Super 10 Veterans Tournament continues today

Several former national footballers will be in action when the Banks DIH/ Alex Bunbury Sports Academic Association (ABSAA)/ Guyana Football Federation (GFF) ‘Clash of Veterans’ Competition continues today, at the Tucville Community ground.

Dubbed ‘the Super 10 Clash’ the inaugural tournament features teams from Georgetown, East Coast Demerara and West Bank Demerara.

Among the former stars who’re on show in the round robin / knockout format are the Barnwell brothers Dion and Chris, Anthony Stanton, Gordon Braithwaite, Mortimer Stewart, Floyd Cadogan, Rawle Jones, Terrence Lewis, Nigel Massiah and others.

The ten teams that are competing include Pele FC, Beacon FC, Santos FC, Wales FC, Western Tigers FC, Rastas FC, Thomas United FC, Plaisance FC, Park Rangers FC and Newtown Masters.

The fixtures for today are seen below:

Game 1: Beacon FC vs Western Tigers FC @ 17:00hrs

Game 2: Santos FC vs Plaisance FC @ 18:00hrs

Game 3: Pele FC vs Thomas United FC @ 19:00hrs,

Game 4: Wales FC vs Park Rangers @ 20:00 hrs

Game 5: Newtown Masters vs Rastas FC @ 21:00 hrs

Trophies and cash prizes are at stake.

Meanwhile, the Organisers are asking persons or entities desirous of sponsoring to contact: Simone Bazil-Lyte @688 1927; Junior Forrester @669 1547; Eric Collymore @601 0789 or Mia Ritchie-Camacho @667 6183.

Admission to the matches is free and drinks and food will be on sale.