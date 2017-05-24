Banks DIH / ABSAA / GFF ‘Clash of Veterans’ Competition…Super 10 Veterans Tournament continues today

Latest update May 24th, 2017 12:55 AM
Several former national footballers will be in action when the Banks DIH/ Alex Bunbury Sports Academic Association (ABSAA)/ Guyana Football Federation (GFF) ‘Clash of Veterans’ Competition continues today, at the Tucville Community ground.
Dubbed ‘the Super 10 Clash’ the inaugural tournament features teams from Georgetown, East Coast Demerara and West Bank Demerara.
Among the former stars who’re on show in the round robin / knockout format are the Barnwell brothers Dion and Chris, Anthony Stanton, Gordon Braithwaite, Mortimer Stewart, Floyd Cadogan, Rawle Jones, Terrence Lewis, Nigel Massiah and others.
The ten teams that are competing include Pele FC, Beacon FC, Santos FC, Wales FC, Western Tigers FC, Rastas FC, Thomas United FC, Plaisance FC, Park Rangers FC and Newtown Masters.
The fixtures for today are seen below:
Game 1: Beacon FC vs Western Tigers FC @ 17:00hrs
Game 2: Santos FC vs Plaisance FC @ 18:00hrs
Game 3: Pele FC vs Thomas United FC @ 19:00hrs,
Game 4: Wales FC vs Park Rangers @ 20:00 hrs
Game 5: Newtown Masters vs Rastas FC @ 21:00 hrs
Trophies and cash prizes are at stake.
Meanwhile, the Organisers are asking persons or entities desirous of sponsoring to contact: Simone Bazil-Lyte @688 1927; Junior Forrester @669 1547; Eric Collymore @601 0789 or Mia Ritchie-Camacho @667 6183.
Admission to the matches is free and drinks and food will be on sale.
May 24, 2017BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Chief selector Courtney Browne has warned that West Indies should brace for a difficult tour of England this summer but says the young regional side should use the...
May 24, 2017
May 24, 2017
May 24, 2017
May 24, 2017
May 24, 2017
May 24, 2017
You have to be suspicious of people when they have ignored you all the time, then they turn up suddenly, and pay you... more
Guyana can be a highly confusing society. It is the role of newspapers to try to prevent its readers from being confused... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The Organisation of American States (OAS) has lost credibility as a multilateral institution Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]