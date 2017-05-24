Annual Gregory Gaskin Mem. B/bice Sports Award, Ansa Mcal Award of Excellence

RHTY&SC invites nominations

The Award Committee of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, M.S is inviting the Berbice Public to submit nominations for two of its major awards which would be handed out on Friday 28th of July. The two awards are the Gregory Gaskin Memorial Berbice Sports Award and the Ansa Mcal Award of Excellence which the Club has hosted since 2003.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster disclosed that Berbicians have until the 30th of June to submit nominations to the Club Office located in the Area ‘H’ Ground, Rose Hall Town or by email to [email protected] .

The Gregory Gaskin Memorial Sports award’s main objectives are to recognise and honour outstanding sportsmen and women for their performance and to honour outstanding sports personalities who worked beyond the call of duty to promote sports. The awards to be shared out are Berbice sportsman of the Year 2016, Berbice Sports Woman of the Year 2016, Berbice Sports Organisation of the Year 2016 and Lifetime Achievement Award.

All nominations must be accompanied by reasons why the person/group was nominated and they must not have been involved in drug abuse scheme, no fraud or criminal matter. The nominated persons should also not be involved in any disciplinary problem with his/her sports organisation. The Lifetime Award would be given to an individual who over a long period (over 20 years) has contributed to sports in an unselfish way and has made a massive contribution to making a positive difference in the lives of youths via sports.

Five Awards would be up for grabs under the prestigious Ansa Mcal Award of Excellence. Outstanding Berbicians would be honoured for their contribution to Berbice and Guyana in the field of Sports, Health, Education, Security and Community Development.

To be nominated the person would have to serve in their position for over 20 years, have no criminal past, be a positive role model to their peers and has contributed in a positive way towards Guyana’s development. Each of the Awardees would receive a trophy, a framed certificate, medal and a large collection of gifts.

All nominations would be vetted by a Committee of five judges headed by Veteran Television News Editor Gregory Rambarran. All decisions of the Committee are final and members of the RHTY&SC, M.S are not allowed to submit nominations. The Club during the Ceremony on Friday 28th of July would also be hosting the closing ceremony on its 27th annual Cricket Academy, sharing out of $1M worth of school bags and honouring outstanding students of the Annual Educational Summer Camp for Grade 6 Students.