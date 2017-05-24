AAG banking on local companies for South American Junior C/ships equipment

The Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) has turned to local companies to provide some of the requirements for the South American Junior Championships, most of which should be in the Leonora facility by weekend.

This is according to the association, which held a press briefing yesterday morning at the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) Headquarters to update on the progress of plans to host the event that will be held here next weekend.

“They say necessity is the mother of all invention and what we have found is that a number of companies here can do the pits and the hammer (throw) cage, so that is a good thing and we anticipate that everything should be in by this weekend, giving us an entire week ahead of the Championships,” AAG President, Aubrey Hutson said.

According to Hutson, the team morale is high ahead of the event. “I think the athletes understand the importance of having the meet here, and what it means for Guyana and they will give of their best,” Hutson continued.

Manager of the Guyanese team, Cornell Rose indicated that he believes the team will do well at the South American Championships despite the lack of competition ahead of the event.

“I think we can have 99% success because we have a slew of coaches working with the team and I think the training that the athletes have been doing will suffice ahead of the competition because they have being going hard and the constant training with each other will give them that competitive edge,” Rose observed.

Meanwhile, Indranauth Haralsingh of the Ministry of Tourism shared that the Ministry will aim to boost marketing ahead of the event. Some 50 athletes have been selected to represent Guyana at the South American meet.

Guyana will not participate in the decathlon, heptathlon, the pole vault, hammer throw and a few of the hurdle events.