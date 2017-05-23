Xtreme Clean & Maintenance Co. ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal Tournament…All systems in place for Friday’s start – Organisers

All systems are in place for Friday’s start of the Xtreme Clean & Maintenance Company ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal Tournament scheduled to kick-off, at the National Gymnasium.

According to the Organisers, all the teams confirmed to participate in the tournament have commenced preparations and are rearing to put on a good show for the fans.

Word in the street is that Sparta Boss, the most successful team in the shorter format, will not have things easy since opponents are hard at training and are determined to unseat them from their throne.

The tournament has prize monies and trophies totaling in excess of $1million and will be played over eight days on a ‘win or go home’ (knockout) format on the first two days, before the survivors enter a round robin phase with the top two automatically advancing, in addition to the best two third placed teams to the quarter-finals.

The winners are set to receive $500,000 and trophy, while second, third and fourth placed teams will take home $200,000, $100,000 and $50,000 respectively.

The other playing dates are May 28, June 6, 8, 13, 15 and 17.

Meanwhile, every night two lucky fans will have the opportunity to kick to win one pennyweight of gold each or its equivalent, while several other novelty events will allow patrons to win prizes.

The teams invited are: Sparta Boss, Bent Street, Sophia, West Front Road ‘Gold is Money’, Broad Street Bullies, Tiger Bay, North East La Penitence, West Back Road, Back Circle, Campbellville , Dave & Celena All Stars (Linden), Melanie ‘B’ (East Coast), Show Stoppers (West Demerara), Agricola Champion Boys, Kitty, Tucville, North Ruimveldt, Festival City, Albouystown ‘B’, Alexander Village, Plaisance ‘A’, Globe Yard, Future Stars and BV ‘A’.

Meanwhile, the fixtures for the first two days of competition are seen below.

Friday-May 26th

Agricola vs BV-A-19:00rs

Festival City vs Albouystown-19:30hrs

Sophia vs Dave and Celina All-Stars-20:00hrs

Showstoppers vs Tiger Bay-20:30hrs

Broad Street vs Kitty-21:00hrs

Sparta Boss vs West Back Road-21:30hrs

Saturday-Saturday May 27th

Tucville vs Melanie-19:00hrs

Plaisance vs Alexander Village-19:30hrs

Bent Street vs Campbellville-20:00hrs

North East La Penitence vs Future Stars-20:30hrs

West Front Road ‘Gold is Money’ vs North Ruimveldt-21:00hrs

Back Circle vs Globe Yard-21:30hrs

The reserve team is Buxton Diamond.

Photo on server Claude as: Sophia vs. Bent Street 2: Caption- Part of the excitement that was witnessed in a previous tournament.