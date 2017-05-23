Latest update May 23rd, 2017 12:55 AM

Trini kan man teach Guyanese a lesson

May 23, 2017 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0

Jagdeo change de laws of Guyana and Soulja Bai now trying to reverse it. That is why Guyana law different from anywhere in de world.
Jagdeo law is only fuh de rich and not fuh de poor; is not fuh de dankey cart but fuh de four by four.
If de dankey cart man mek one mistake de driver going to jail without bail. But when Jagdeo friends mek dem mistakes dem does tell de magistrate fuh haul you tail.
Dankey cart does have number just like how four by four does have number plate. De operator fuh de horse cart got to satisfy de police and Customs that he got de right number whenever he get stop pun de road. He got to prove that de horse plus de cart come in legally and all duties paid. If not, de horse and de man going to jail and de cart going to Statia and Jordan front yard.
But dem boys seh four by four wid fake number plate, if you is Jagdeo friend, Statia and Jordan got to and stand up in front Jagdeo yard.
Under Jagdeo was a free for all. Nuff vehicle come in de country without paying any taxes. De amount that come in Jordan and Statia can’t produce enough number plate fuh dem. That is how a kan-tractah kan ee way through Customs wid a bullet proof vehicle.
A Trini kan man come here on vacation, see how things going, and how dem Guyana kan man operating. He tell dem boys ee think ee could do better than dem Guyanese jokers.
He in jail now and only because he is a Trini and not Jagdeo friend. He rent four by four, use de dankey cart driver fuh sell dem; he go to people and kan dem on dem money. Bee Kay is one of dem. Dem boys seh he kan Bee Kay fuh money but not he armoured plate four by four.
He tell dem he woulda get Jagdeo mansion but he seh that bigger scamp and thief never deh round.
Talk half and hope de magistrate send him to weed Soulja Bai yard.

