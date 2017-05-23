Trini con-man captured in Guyana

Trinidadian citizen, Daniel Ali, came to Guyana in 2014 and conned numerous persons throughout Guyana and some from as far as Berbice.

But his tricks came to an end on Saturday when he was nabbed by the cops at Ogle, East Coast

Demerara (ECD).

Kaieteur News understands that Ali will be charged here for defrauding Guyanese after which he will be deported to Trinidad and Tobago.

For the time Ali has been in Guyana, he posed as a consul of the United States Embassy, collecting fees from persons whom he promised visas. He also pretended to be a real estate agent.

In 2015, he befriended a man on the internet and once the two of them became close, relieved him of a brand new laptop and a substantial amount of cash.

In 2014, Ali illegally sold several vehicles after renting them from unsuspecting local car rental establishments on East and West Coast Demerara.

The Police have been able to recover three of the cars the man sold after renting them.

Additionally, he managed to swindle designer Olympia Small-Sonoram out of $75,000, feigning that his gay lover had cheated him out of his valuables and had thrown him out in the streets.

Sonoram in an interview with the media had stated that the con-artist visited her couple of times and ordered designer clothing for which he paid.

On his last visit, Ali had engaged her in a mournful tale about his lover stealing his belongings and putting him out in the street.

The woman said that he was all emotional had begged her to loan him $75,000 to get himself together, promising to leave his Trinidad passport and other valuables as security until he returned the cash in a few days’ time.

The designer said that she decided to help him, but did not check the contents of the small bag he had left behind.

She said that at the time of his sudden speedy departure, she was dealing with another client and did not check the bag until about fifteen minutes later.

He also managed to extract $30,000 from another designer, Alex Lawson, by pretending he can provide accommodation for Lawson in Trinidad.

The trickster allegedly told Lawson that he was wealthy and traveled to Guyana to invest in a hospitality business here. He also stated that his father was a ministerial official in his home country.